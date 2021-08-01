Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.66%. Schneider National updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.850-$1.950 EPS.

Schneider National stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35.

Get Schneider National alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.