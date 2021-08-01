Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 41,000 Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 115.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of BioLineRx worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BLRX opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioLineRx Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLineRx Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

