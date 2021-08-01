Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,000 Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Veoneer by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after buying an additional 35,976 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNE. Bank of America began coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

