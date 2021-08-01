Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. MKM Partners raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $54.05 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.65%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

