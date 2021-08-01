Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $81,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $340,000.

Shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

