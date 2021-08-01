Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 21.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chimerix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chimerix by 9.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimerix alerts:

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

CMRX stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.