Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,519,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in New Beginnings Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

NBA stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Liebowitz acquired 10,000 shares of New Beginnings Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBA shares. Northland Securities started coverage on New Beginnings Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research started coverage on New Beginnings Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on New Beginnings Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

