Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 515,720 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 1,411.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 515,720 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $36,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.77.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

