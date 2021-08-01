Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 165,740 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,740 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.21% of Steven Madden worth $37,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,491 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Steven Madden by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 244,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steven Madden stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

