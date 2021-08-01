Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 20,619 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $28,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,669.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

RY stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.25.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

