Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,304 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $33,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $148.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $149.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,139 shares of company stock valued at $24,146,942 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

