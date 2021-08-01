Schroder Investment Management Group Has $32.11 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,917 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of Waters worth $32,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.80.

WAT opened at $389.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $394.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

