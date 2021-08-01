Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 82,086 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,086 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $30,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

