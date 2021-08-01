Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.40

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.40 and last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 1734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price objective on Schroders and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schroders currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.45.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

