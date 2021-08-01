Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Holdings Increased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.6% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,063,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,321,000 after buying an additional 2,019,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,846,000 after buying an additional 412,008 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,456,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after buying an additional 148,868 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,624,000 after buying an additional 160,861 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 815,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.51. 289,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,680. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.03.

