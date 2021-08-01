Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,462,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 146.4% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

