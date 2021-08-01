Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

