Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.39. 314,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,764. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.58.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

