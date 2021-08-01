Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $106.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.58.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

