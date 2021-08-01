Scotiabank Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$86.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.56.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$84.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The stock has a market cap of C$28.53 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$84.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$77.17.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.80 billion. Analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

