ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Tops $2.49 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. ScPrime has a market cap of $2.49 million and $8,556.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0676 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001825 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,506,374 coins and its circulating supply is 36,822,763 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

