SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SCSK stock remained flat at $$54.41 during trading on Friday. SCSK has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41.

SCSK’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 29th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. upgraded shares of SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

