Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.54%.

SGEN opened at $153.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.66. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $2,387,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

