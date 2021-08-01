Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Short Interest Update

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 4,920,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SEEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $9,433,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,582,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 638,363 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,549,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.99.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

