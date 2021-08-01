Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65 billion-$10.65 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.