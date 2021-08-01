SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 241,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LEDS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 369,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.63. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SemiLEDs by 18.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.