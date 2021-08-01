Sequans Communications (SQNS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SQNS opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $189.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $9.57.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

SQNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.