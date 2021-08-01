Sequent Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Entergy makes up about 0.7% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Entergy by 202.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.11.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,667 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

