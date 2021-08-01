Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Sequent Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after purchasing an additional 125,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,584,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,102,000 after purchasing an additional 724,692 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALXN stock remained flat at $$182.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,941. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $187.45. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.