Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. On average, analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.20. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $650.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
