Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. On average, analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.20. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $650.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

