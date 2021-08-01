ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $638.00.

NOW stock opened at $587.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $418.53 and a 12 month high of $608.78. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after buying an additional 305,323 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

