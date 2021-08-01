Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.05. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 11.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.