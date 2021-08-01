Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Down 28.8% in July

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the June 30th total of 321,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

SHG traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $33.71. 79,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.88. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

