Shore Capital Reiterates Under Review Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PETS. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital raised Pets at Home Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 505 ($6.60).

PETS opened at GBX 468 ($6.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 24.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,379.36. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 520 ($6.79).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

In related news, insider Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

