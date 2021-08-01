Short Interest in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Drops By 30.5%

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $300.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $9.90.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $710,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 90,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.