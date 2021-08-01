Short Interest in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Drops By 30.5%

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.
NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $300.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $9.90.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
