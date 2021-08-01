Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Increases By 44.4%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96. Alumina has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

