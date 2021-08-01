Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Decreases By 26.6%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptorum Group during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptorum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptorum Group by 184.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 36,998 shares during the period. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

NASDAQ:APM opened at $2.57 on Friday. Aptorum Group has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.