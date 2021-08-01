Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Increases By 37.4%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.75. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $4.65.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

