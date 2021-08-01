Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Grows By 38.7%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,870,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the June 30th total of 12,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

BTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,400,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

