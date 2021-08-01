Short Interest in BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Increases By 49.8%

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the June 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 397.0 days.

OTCMKTS BTAVF remained flat at $$1.10 on Friday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.