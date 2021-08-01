Short Interest in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Drops By 21.5%

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,960,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 1,680.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOAC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

