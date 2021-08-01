Short Interest in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Increases By 37.2%

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb stock opened at $168.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

