Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Drops By 44.4%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 208,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 193.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.87. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $93.75 and a 1 year high of $158.67.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.