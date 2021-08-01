Short Interest in Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Decreases By 26.9%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eguana Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.27 during trading hours on Friday. 49,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,394. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.48.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

