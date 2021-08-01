Short Interest in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Decreases By 20.0%

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 235,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Envela by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Envela during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Envela by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Envela by 7.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

ELA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Envela in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

ELA opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Envela has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $118.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.22.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. Envela had a return on equity of 43.73% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envela will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

