Short Interest in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Increases By 73.3%

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 220,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on EXFO to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $6.00 price objective on EXFO and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the first quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the first quarter valued at $527,000. Institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXFO opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47. The company has a market cap of $328.04 million, a P/E ratio of 95.17 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Equities analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

