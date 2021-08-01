Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Declines By 25.3%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.00. 327,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,978. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

