Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Grows By 28.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRID. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 668.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $206,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

GRID stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.47. The stock had a trading volume of 24,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,127. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.