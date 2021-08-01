Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Decreases By 25.9%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.75. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 14.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fujitsu will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FJTSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

